50,000 candidates take UET entrance test

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Sunday organised a combined entrance test for admissions to different engineering institutions of Punjab.

More than 50,000 candidates appeared in the test held simultaneously at 13 test centres in different cities. As many as 13,387 candidates appeared in the exam centre at UET, Lahore main campus, 8,000 in Multan, 6,450 in Islamabad, 5,544 in Faisalabad, 3,251 in Taxila, 31,58 in Kala Shah Kaku, 3,095 in Sahiwal, 2,757 in Gujrat, 1,875 in Rahimyar Khan, 1,756 in Bahawalpur, 800 in Mianwali and 528 in Rasul. The UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid also visited examination centres and appreciated the administration for excellent arrangements. A UET spokesperson said the result of entrance test would announced on July 22 midnight while the answer key was uploaded to the UET website on the midnight on the test date. Talking to the media, the UET VC said merit, secrecy and transparency had been ensured the UET entrance examination. He said considering requirements of CPEC project, thousands of engineers from different fields and skilled labour would be in high demand in near future.

PU teachers: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Mastung and Bannu and offered condolences to the bereaved families. In a press release issued on Sunday, the PUASA office-bearers said the entire teaching community stood with their Baloch and Pakhtun brethren. They also prayed for the departed souls.

Workers condemn terror attacks: The working class of Pakistan condemned the suicide attack on a rally in Mastung in which 135 innocent people were killed and 120 others injured. A large numbers of trade union representatives and workers held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) and observed Sunday as a mourning day. They condemned the brutal killings by terrorists in Mastung, Peshawar and Bannu. The rally was led by veteran trade union leader and APWC General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed along with President Rubina Jamil and Chairman Yousaf Baloch. The participants in the rally offered condolences to the bereaved families. They appealed to the patriotic forces of the nation to strengthen unity to defeat terrorism.

Black Day: On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Black Day was observed all over the Punjab to express solidarity with the affectees of Banu and Mastung attacks. Dr Hasan Askari said that loss of precious human lives in Mastung is a national loss and the whole nation is standing in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of anguish. He said the Punjab government also announced complete solidarity with the lamenting families and we pay tribute to the martyrs.