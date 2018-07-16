Over 17,000 booked for ECP rules violation

LAHORE: Punjab police registered 130 cases against 17,606 persons and arrested 270 people on charges of violating code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan across the province during the last four days.

Thirty nine violators belonged to PTI, 16,868 belonged to PML-N and 654 workers and supporters belong to independent candidates. Meanwhile, police registered 153 cases under Goonda Act and arrested 244 persons. Similarly, police registered 177 cases under PO Act and arrested 477 persons in the last four days.

Five injured: At least five participants in a wedding procession were badly injured when a bus hit an underpass near Jinnah Hospital on Sunday. The bus carrying a wedding procession was on its way from Pak Arab Society when it hit and got stuck under the underpass. As a result, five passengers sitting on the roof of the bus sustained critical injuries. They were identified as Qaisar, Shuja, Ghulam Abbas, Mahboob and Daniyal. The passersby removed them to hospital.

electrocuted: A 35-year-old man was electrocuted in a local factory in the Sundar area on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Waseem, hailed from Faisalabad and worked in a factory in Lahore.

roof collapse: A woman was injured when the roof of her dilapidated house collapsed in the Shahdara area on Sunday. Rescuers removed her from the debris and admitted her to hospital.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was found dead in an open drain in the Kahna area on Sunday. Locals spotted his body floating in the nullah and informed police.

found dead: Two men, yet to be identified, were found dead in various parts of the city on Sunday. A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police area and a 40-year-old man in the jurisdiction of Shahdara police.