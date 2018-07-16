Waseem falls to S Africa’s Mthalane in world title fight

KARACHI: Pakistan's professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Sunday went down to South Africa's Moruti Mthalane in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight world title bout in Kuala Lumpur.

The former IBF world champion Mthalane regained the belt after prevailing over the former two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Waseem through a unanimous decision (114-113, 114-113, 116-10). The South African had clinched his first IBF flyweight world crown when he beat Mexican boxer Julio César Miranda in November 2009.

Waseem, who showed superb stamina in the ring, knocked down the 35-year old Mthalane in the 11th round. However the South African, nicknamed 'Babyface' survived this scare in the end that raised many eyebrows in the jam-packed facility at the Malaysian capital, according to sources.

As the 12th and final round ended the 30-year old Waseem climbed on the ring rope and spread his both hands, indicating that the Pakistani fighter was confident he would be declared the winner. The footage of the fight shows that when the winner was being announced with the annoucer disclosing the scores Waseem was seen almost raising his hands. But he controlled himself when Mthalane was announced as the eventual winner. "When a boxer loses he does not climb on the rope of the ring," Waseem told 'The News' after his superb fight.

"Although I lost but my head is up. The referee favoured my opponent. The fight was seen in 200 countries and the viewers are the best judges," the 2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist said.

"It does not matter that I could not win today. Playing at such a major platform for the first time will help in the coming days. I am very much satisfied and will inshaAllah win the world title one day," he said. "Everyone here is impressed and I will be given another such opportunity in near future," the fighter said. This was the 36th win in 38 bouts for the South African while this was the first loss for the Quetta-born fighter Waseem in nine pro bouts during his three and a half year career. Waseem also mentioned some other factors which denied him the chance to win the title bout played on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Lucas Matthysse bout which the former won through the seventh round knock-out.

"You know during preparation period I faced some hard time. I had to train in Ramadan which you know is not easy. And 16 days ago in Las Vegas I received a cut near the eybrows during a sparring and that opened today in the fight. So it's bad luck and InshaAllah will learn from all this," Waseem said.

When asked that the Filipino boxing great Manny Macquiao recorded title win on Sunday at the age of 39 so how long he would play Waseem said it all depended on fitness. "In professional boxing age does not count. It is fitness which matters the most. InshaAllah I still have enough time and would play as long I can," Waseem said.