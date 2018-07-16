Mon July 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

A
Agencies
July 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Waller pulls out of Pakistan series

HARARE: Malcolm Waller, the Zimbabwe batsman, has withdrawn from the ODI squad for the series against Pakistan, citing labour-practice laws, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo. Wallers unavailability means that Zimbabwe are without eight of their regular players for the series against Pakistan. Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine were not in the Zimbabwe squads for the T20I tri-series that recently concluded. Apart from this Kyle Jarvis and Solomon Mire were ruled out due to injuries. Waller was part of the Zimbabwe squad for the first ODI against Pakistan, but didnt feature in the playing XI.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar