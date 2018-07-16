Waller pulls out of Pakistan series

HARARE: Malcolm Waller, the Zimbabwe batsman, has withdrawn from the ODI squad for the series against Pakistan, citing labour-practice laws, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo. Wallers unavailability means that Zimbabwe are without eight of their regular players for the series against Pakistan. Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine were not in the Zimbabwe squads for the T20I tri-series that recently concluded. Apart from this Kyle Jarvis and Solomon Mire were ruled out due to injuries. Waller was part of the Zimbabwe squad for the first ODI against Pakistan, but didnt feature in the playing XI.