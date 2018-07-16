It’s not for luxury

This refers to the news report ‘LDA officers use luxury vehicles despite court ban’ (July 3). One of the core functions performed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is to carry out sensitive mega operations for the retrieval of government properties from illegal occupants and land grabbers. The single- or double-cabin vehicles used by the LDA for performing these hard core tasks are not luxury vehicles and in fact fall in the category of heavy duty vehicles. Such vehicles have been provided to LDA officers for travelling to far flung areas, along bumpy and arduous roads, as per genuine requirement for carrying out such important and sensitive operations and to execute/supervise field assignments in the best interest of public.

In compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court, the LDA has already sent seven of its vehicles to S&GAD, Punjab. It is clarified that like all other decisions and policies of the Punjab government, its transport policy is also followed by the LDA. It is pertinent to mention that the vehicles were procured after the prior approval of the government and are only being utilised by the officers supervising and monitoring the field assignments on a regular basis.

Muhammad Sohail Janjua

Director Public Relations & Marketing

Lahore Development Authority (LDA)