Terror returns

Within the span of three days, militant outfits have killed almost 200 people, including candidates running for national, provincial assembly seats. The mass massacre in Mastung was the deadliest of a string of suicide attacks. Nawabzada Siraj Raisani from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) embraced martyrdom in the attack. The sudden upsurge in insurgency calls for an immediate, quick and decisive response on part of our security forces. An all-out effort will be required to tackle the antagonistic activities of the insurgent groups.

The operations and plans which were undertaken to curb militancy will have to be enforced in true letter and spirit. Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) needs to ensure the foolproof security of the politicians who are contesting the elections. There is no denying that hostile forces are at work to sabotage the democratic process in the country. In order to foil their inimical and nefarious designs, the country’s shareholders will have to adopt some pre-emptive measures.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

*****

The recent suicide blast on a political rally of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Mastung killed 128 people, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani, and injured hundreds of people. It was the third terror attack on electoral activities across Pakistan within three days.

Isis has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attack. The recent attacks only show the weakness of the authorities concerned. The government and the responsible authorities must take effective action to deal with the situation.

Muhammad Bakhti

Kech