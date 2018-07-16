Act now

The PPP and the PML-N have always remained strong contenders during the elections. But it is pitiful that both of them miserably failed in delivering on their promises. Chaos, corruption and inflation were so high in their rule that when they were ousted by the powerful undemocratic force, people hardly resisted the ouster. Resultantly, people had to witness years of dictatorship. And unsurprisingly, they proved to be more catastrophic for the country. Bad governance and corruption remained commonplace. And effects of their wrong policies are still felt in the form of sectarianism and terrorism. Some argue that to change the destiny of the country and its people, a clean leadership and new faces in parliament is the only solution. However, the change of faces offers little help in this regard. This is because without the supremacy of parliament and the acceptance of civilian rule, a new government – no matter how much clean its leadership is – would be a cabinet of handicaps. What really needs to be done is to make the ECP independent and judiciary as the vanguard of democratic norms and to ensure all state institutions comply with non-interference policy. Instead of undermining each other, all shareholders must work together for the betterment of the country.

Kashif Hakro

Karach