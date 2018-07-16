Get to know the candidates

It has been observed that many Pakistanis are not interested in casting vote. They think that their votes will not make a difference. However, this is not the case. It is important to make people understand that on Election Day, they have the power. They can use their power wisely and can vote for the candidate who is determined to work for the betterment of the country. The authorities concerned can also play a vital role in creating awareness among people. Voters should be informed about the candidates who are running for the elections. It should be mention that in Pakistan only a few women cast their vote. There are so many factors that are involved in discouraging women to cast vote. The authorities must pay attention to all these issues.

Rameen Yousaf

Karachi