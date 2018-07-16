Star Marketing, Uzbekistan Pakistan Business Council delegation visits Tashkent

Tashkent (Uzbekistan): Star Marketing Delegation headed by Mr. Wasiq Naeem – CEO Star Marketing and Vice President, Uzbekistan Pakistan Business Council visited Uzbekistan.

A delegation of Star Marketing, Pakistan, comprising of 11 members visited Uzbekistan from 6th – 12th July 2018. The delegation was headed by Mr. Wasiq Naeem – CEO Star Marketing and the Vice President of Uzbekistan Pakistan Business Council. The delegation visited Uzbekistan on the invitation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan. This visit was facilitated by H.E Furqat A. Sidikov – Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The program of visit included meetings with various business company heads in Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara including meeting at Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and visit to Uzbuildmaterials, Buxoro Shinn and O’zagrotexsanoatxolding. Representatives from both the countries were keen to enhance trade relations as both countries have great potential to cooperate with each other in many areas including energy, agriculture, construction, mineral resources and others.***