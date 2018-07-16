Khamenei calls for backing govt in face of US sanctions

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday called on state bodies to support the government of President Hassan Rouhani in fighting looming US economic sanctions, saying America’s "conspiracy" could be defeated, according to his official website.

"I strongly believe that if the government takes the necessary measures, it will be able to overcome problems and defeat the US conspiracy," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech carried on the website, calling on state bodies to support the government’s economic policies.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says European signatories to the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), must provide Tehran with necessary guarantees about the continued implementation of the deal.He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet in Tehran. The meeting mostly focused on economic problems facing the country with Ayatollah Khamenei offering ways on how to overcome them.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that drawing up a “stable economic roadmap” was needed to solve the country’s economic problems, emphasizing that solution of those problems must not be made conditional on the continuation of the JCPOA.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement and that he planned to reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic. Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Since the US president pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal. The remaining parties have vowed to stay in the accord.