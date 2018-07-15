Nisar grieved over Nawaz's, Maryam’s landing in jail

RAWALPINDI: Dissident PML-N leader Ch Nisar has said that the arresting and shifting of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to jail is a matter of grief for him. He said this while addressing a corner meeting near Adiala Jail on Saturday, Nisar said that he used to give suggestions to Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with army and judiciary to avert this day. He said that he was extremely sad to hear the news of their arrest and shifting to Adiala jail. He said that the nation should decide whether his suggestions to Nawaz were correct or wrong. He said that he had been with PML-N for the last 34 years. He said that 12 to 14 people had made PML-N; however, makers of this party dissociated with Nawaz Sharif, but he was the only one who stood by him.