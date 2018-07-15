Imran sees blasts as conspiracy to delay polls

SWABI/MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that some elements were conspiring to get the July 25 general elections postponed.

Addressing a public meeting in Gohati cricket ground in Swabi, Imran said though the recent suicide attacks had shaken him, they were not afraid of terrorist activities.

“The PTI will not postpone any of its public meetings,” he vowed.

The PTI leader said the internal elements, who did not want to see a prosperous Pakistan, were indulging in such activities and the external powers wanted to harm the country. He said that he wanted to postpone the Swabi, Mardan and Taxila public gatherings after hearing about the martyrdom of Balochistan Awami Party candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, but he thought about the young generation who was the future of the country. Imran said the youngsters were the builders of the nation and they need to work for the development of the country. Imran said corruption was the most serious threat to the country. He added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif looted the resources of the country and now his children and grandchildren were living in luxury abroad.

Urging the crowd to reject the corrupt people in the next elections, Imran alleged that the Sharif family committed corruption to the tune of Rs300 billion. He said the looted money was laundered and stashed in offshore bank accounts. He said the PTI had launched the crackdown against corruption to rid the country of the corrupt ruling junta and steer Pakistan towards economic stability and make it a welfare state.

“I do not have a penny abroad and it can be checked by anyone,” he said.

The PTI chief said Pakistan could not achieve economic progress unless the people raise voice against corruption. He maintained that successive governments did not work for the uplift of the country and pocketed the money meant for the wellbeing of the poor.

“The country’s foreign debt has increased manifold due to the wrong economic policies of the rulers,” he pointed out. He said that the rupee had depreciated in value compared to the US dollar.

Imran said the price of electricity had increased 410 percent in the last one decade. He said the wheat flour jumped from Rs13 per kilogram to Rs45 per kg while the prices of the POL products increased by 380 percent, but nobody thought about the poor. He also criticised the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said he had been part of every government and deceived the people in the name of Islam.

Former speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser, former minister Shahram Tarakai and PTI candidates also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, speaking at a gathering in Mardan, Imran Khan said the Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan People’s Party could not fight corruption as the leaders of these parties were corrupt.

“In Mardan, our competition is with the ANP,” he added.

A large number of PTI workers attended the rally. Former provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan was also present.

Imran Khan said the people of Mardan were mature politically. He took the credit for curbing militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that acts of subversion were taking place in the province before the 2013 general elections. He said the previous PTI-led provincial government introduced reforms in all the sectors. He recalled more than 1,200 policemen were targeted in the war against terror.

Imran promised reforms if the PTI was voted to power in the next general elections. He said the poor were becoming poorer while the rich were becoming richer due to the menace of corruption.

The PTI leader added that former president Asif Ali Zardari was the godfather of the corrupt. Imran said the Supreme Court had declared him “Sadiq and Amin.”

About the PML-N’s Lahore rally, the PTI chief said that it was a deliberate attempt by Shahbaz Sharif not to reach the airport. He also criticised the PML-N activists for joining the rally to welcome a convict. Imran said that Nawaz returned as he was assured by Shahbaz Sharif that millions will be on roads to welcome him.

"Only four to five thousand were there to welcome Nawaz," he said. "Shahbaz has tricked him, the road is clear for him with Nawaz in Adiala Jail," he said.