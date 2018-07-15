MMA asks caretakers to ensure fair, free election

RAWALPINDI: The leaders of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Saturday asked the caretaker governments in Center and provinces to play their due role to ensure fair and free elections while removing an impression being created about pre-poll rigging. Addressing a public meeting here at Liaquat Bagh, the top leadership of the alliance of five religious parties maintained that fair and free elections without delay on July 25 were left as the only option to bring the country out of crisis. The MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq and other leaders made it clear that they would strongly oppose any delay in the elections as they said the country could not afford any interim set-up or dictatorship any more. “There is an atmosphere of fear and anarchy in the country following suicide attacks in Mastung, Peshawar and Bannu, but we will not allow delay in elections,” Sirajul Haq said. He said that enemies of the country wanted to create unrest and law and order situation so that elections are delayed.

The JI Ameer claimed that once voted to power, the alliance would turn the country into an Islamic welfare state.

Talking about the MMA manifesto, he said after defence, the education sector would be their second top priority as budgetary allocations are concerned.

He said those who could not bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to country were talking about justice for themselves.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s way of politics, said he (Imran Khan) had welcomed those in his party whom he used to call as corrupt and dacoits.

Earlier, MMA candidates, including Mian Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry, Raza Sjaj, reached venue of the public meeting in rallies from their constituencies.