State sets up companies to benefit own people: CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Saturday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe into the appointment of the Pakistan State Oil Managing Director (MD) Imranul Haque and others drawing over Rs1.5 million salaries.

It directed the NAB to submit a detailed report on appointments within six weeks.

As the apex court resumed hearing of a petition concerning the petroleum prices and imposition of additional taxes, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan submitted a report on the quality and import of petroleum products.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the NAB to also apprise the court of its probe into the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

Observing irregularities in the government's operations, the CJP remarked that it was the way of the state to set up private companies and hire people of their choice to benefit them. In a dialogue with the PSO MD during the hearing, the chief justice remarked, "Why should you not be suspended?"

"When and on whose suggestion were you appointed?" the CJP asked.

Haque replied that he was appointed in 2015 on the suggestion of the then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appointed me on the suggestion of the committee," Haque informed the court, adding that he was selected from among six candidates finalised by the then government.

In response to the PSO MD's statement, the chief justice remarked that Haque had no prior experience of petroleum sector.

"Let's ask a national agency to probe into your appointment," Justice Nisar remarked.

He further directed the auditor general to conduct the PSO's audit of three years and asked Haque to fully cooperate with him.

"What is this disorder in the country to waste tax revenues?" the chief justice questioned.

"How can a Grade 22 employee drawing between Rs0.2-0.25 million be appointed as the MD on a salary of Rs0.4 million?" Defending his position, Haque replied that when he took charge of the PSO its profit was Rs6 billion and he increased it to Rs18 billion.