PIMS medics honoured for kidney transplant

Islamabad : The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has honoured the hospital’s doctors and paramedics involved in kidney transplants.

The hospital used to transplant kidneys at a limited scale in the 90s but it got suspended due to the retirement of the transplant surgeon.

It resumed free renal transplantation lately and has so far conducted three such surgeries.

Surgeon Prof Tanveer Khaliq, general physician Prof Rizwan Aziz Qazi, anaesthetists Prof Iqbal Memon and Prof Shafiq Memon, nephrologist Prof Sohail Tanveer and urologist Dr Musharraf Ali Khan participated in transplants.

Shields were given away to them and PIMS Executive Director (ED) Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood during a special ceremony organised by the YDA in the hospital’s main auditorium.

Both donors were chief guests of the ceremony.

The speakers including consultants appreciated the ED for the initiative.

They said all kidney donors and receipts were healthy and fit and that the transplants cost the hospital Rs300,000 each.

The speakers said initially, all kidney patients would get transplant free of charge but later, the hospital would charge wealthy patients for transplants.