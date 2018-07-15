Zahra Shahid murder case adjourned till 23rd

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court, while hearing a case pertaining to the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Zahra Shahid, adjourned the proceedings till July 23.

The court, housed at the central prison, upon completion of arguments, announced that further arguments tendered on behalf of the accused would be heard at the next hearing. Rashid, Zahid Abbas Zaidi, Irfan and Kaleem are being tried in this murder case, who were produced before the trial court.

In a video, Rashid confessed that they had been following Zahra’s car, and as soon as the car reached her residence, Zaidi opened fire at her and killed her on May 18, 2013.

He said that three absconding accused, Asif, Junaid and Tariq, were his accomplices in the murder.

Hearing against Dr Asim adjourned due to lawyers boycott

An accountability court, hearing corruption references against Dr Asim Hussain, Athar Hussain and others, once again adjourned the hearing till July 31.

The court had to put off the hearing due to the absence of the attorneys concerned. The court was informed that the lawyers were observing a strike due to the Mustang blast and had decided to boycott the courts. Dr Asim, other accused and a prosecution witness Shoaib were present in the court.

Dr Asim, along with others, is facing two corruption references. He is alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs462 billion in one of them while in another reference he is said to have committed corruption of more than Rs17 billion.

Later while talking to media, he strongly condemned the killings of politicians and common citizens in Mustang blast and other incidents. He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan by saying he has been claiming a change but no change was witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Asim alleged that a big fish had instigated the National Accountability Bureau to launch a corruption reference against him.