PTI reacts to Shahbaz’s presser

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to PML-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s news conference, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Saturday charged that this was a bid to do away with the embarrassment, caused on the occasion of arrival of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter in Lahore.

Fawad claimed the nation, particularly the people of Lahore, had shown indifference to the homecoming of ‘thieves’. “Nawaz and his daughter flew in from Abu Dhabi and landed in Adiala jail while Shahbaz Sharif kept enjoying dances at chairing cross, as he failed to gather even 4,000 workers from across Pakistan despite pressures, coercion and incentives offered to them,” he alleged.

He claimed Shahbaz talk on election results was a bid to hide his understanding of the defeat in upcoming elections.

He charged the faces of Sharifs would be further exposed to the nation when decisions on Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment Company references would be announced.