PTI to show power in Lahore

LAHORE: To reciprocate PML-N show of power in Lahore, the PTI will also flex its muscles in the city during its two-day campaign on July 18-19. Sources said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif held stormy visits to various constituencies of Lahore during the past week and also led a rally in Lahore on July 13 to welcome Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore airport.

Imran Khan will address at least 16 public gatherings in city during his two-day stay here. He will lead a major rally in the city and discussions are under way in the party to finalise its route.