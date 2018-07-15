Criticism of court decisions our legal right: Dastgir

GUJRANWALA: PML-N senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that criticism of court decisions is our constitutional and legal right.

Addressing a press conference along with ex-MNA Shazia Sohail Mir, candidate from PP-54 Imran Khalid Butt and candidate from PP-58 Abdul Rauf Mughal, Dastgir said that no power could stop us to show love for Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that the PML-N workers ruined plan of the Punjab government and succeeded to reach Lahore on Friday. He strongly condemned the attitude of the Punjab police and administration and said that their rallies were stopped by the police at Qila Chand and Kala Shah Kaku. He alleged that the police also used tear gas and tortured the PML-N workers to stop them. He claimed that several PML-N workers received injuries. The people would show their solidarity with Nawaz Sharif by stamping on the lion’s symbol on the polling day across the country on July 25, the PML-N leaders added.