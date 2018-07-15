Sherpao asks political parties to play role for restoration of peace

KOHAT: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao on Saturday called upon all the political parties and stakeholders to play role for the restoration of peace in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in the Jurma area in Kohat, he called for unity and cohesion for maintaining peaceful political atmosphere in the country.

Sherpao expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the country and asked the caretaker government to fulfill its constitutional duty. “Holding free and fair elections is the core responsibility of the caretaker government. The caretaker government must come up to the expectations of all political parties,” he went on to add. The QWP chief said that the worsening security situation would affect the election campaigns and the contenders should be provided proper security.

Sherpao added the terror incidents in Peshawar, Bannu and Mastung occurred due to inadequate security arrangements.

He asked the government to take effective steps to control menace of terrorism and ensure protection to the politicians to continue their election campaigns in a peaceful manner. He also asked all leaders to unite against the menace of terrorism and devise a joint approach to meet the challenge.

“Pakhtuns had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and Centre must recognise the same,” he said, adding, the QWP would continue to raise issues confronting Pakhtuns at all proper forums.