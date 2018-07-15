Mastung carnage: Country to observe mourning today

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: The interim government has announced one-day mourning nationwide today (Sunday) as the death toll from a suicide blast at a political gathering in Mastung rose to 131 on Saturday.

The Prime Minister House announced here that in view of tragic terrorist attacks in Peshawar (July 10), Mastung and Bannu (July 13), the federal government has announced to observe one-day official mourning throughout the country. The national flag will fly at half-mast today.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk directed the Ministry of Interior to issue a notification declaring a day of mourning to pay respect to lives lost in the recent terror attacks in the country.

The Pakistan Bar Council has also announced two-day mourning and is boycotting all court proceedings in condemnation of the tragedy in Mastung. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also cancelled its rally scheduled for July 17 in Quetta, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has called off its rally in Batkhela today (Sunday).

Levies personnel said on Saturday that evidence is being collected from the site of the attack, which has been secured by the forensics team. A case would be registered once all necessary proceedings are conducted. The authorities will take assistance from the Punjab Forensics Laboratory to probe the attack.

On Saturday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Quetta and attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Siraj Raisani.

The COAS met the family of Shaheed Siraj Raisani and visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta to meet the injured of Mastung, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He expressed deepest empathy with the bereaved families of the Mastung blast incident.

Referring to Shaheed Siraj Raisani as soldier of Pakistan, the COAS said, “We have lost a diehard brave patriot Pakistani, who shall be remembered for his commitment and contributions for Pakistan.”

General Bajwa acknowledged the sacrifices of three generations of Siraj Raisani’s family and said, “Our journey to peace hasn’t yet reached the desired destination of complete peace, but we are successfully nearing its achievement.”

He added: “We as a nation have stood up to the challenges of terrorism and extremism and shall defeat all inimical forces undeterred.”

The funeral prayer was also attended by Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, IG FC Major General Nadeem Anjum, caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri and provincial ministers. Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani and other elders along with people also came to attend the prayers.