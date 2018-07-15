After N-League, PTI also decides to flex muscles in Lahore

LAHORE: To reciprocate Pakistan Muslim League-N show of power in Lahore, Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf would also flex its muscles in the city during its two-day campaign on July 18-19.

Sources said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif held stormy visits to various constituencies of Lahore during the past week and also led a rally in Lahore on July 13 to welcome Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore airport.

Imran Khan will address at least 16 public gatherings in city during his two-day stay here. He will lead a major rally in the city and discussions are under way in the party to finalise its route.