Candidate ‘attacked’ in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: An independent candidate for PK-93, Lakki Marwat-III, Riazullah Khan came under attack in Bargai area near Tajori town on Saturday.

Police said that the election contender was attacked when he was returning from the village after attending public rallies. They said that Riazullah and his companions remained unhurt as the driver negotiated a turn to avoid the attack.

In his preliminary report, Riazullah told police that around dozen armed men opened fire on them as soon as his vehicle came on the main road from the village. He said that the driver stopped the vehicle after negotiating a turn while the attackers came close and demanded extortion money.

“The armed attackers also threatened me to withdraw from election race,” he claimed, adding that they (armed men) escaped when other vehicles of convoy reached the spot. He added that one of the attackers identified as Rasool Zaman also snatched Rs50,000 from him.

The election aspirant nominated Umar Khan, Syed Ali Shah, Rasool Zaman and Wali Khan in the first information report (FIR).

The police said that they registered a case against the nominated accused and their unidentified accomplices under relevant sections of law and began investigation.