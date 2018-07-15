Hoti sees conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan

NOWSHERA: Condemning the recent terror attacks, Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Saturday said that conspiracies were being hatched to destabilise the country.

Speaking at a public gathering in Shaido town here, he said that the ANP would never let the anti-state elements succeed in their bid to create uncertainty in the country.

The ANP leadership could not be afraid of such cowardly attacks, he said, and termed the assassination of Haroon Bilour a great tragedy.

“ANP would not leave the election field open for the rivals,” he said and added that the people vote for ANP candidates in the upcoming general elections. He said that the ANP had been fighting for the rights of the Pakhtuns and many party leaders and workers had sacrificed their lives for the great cause.

“The people would reject Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next general elections,” he said and added that PTI’s previous provincial government had failed to establish even a single university in the province. He said that PTI in its term failed to complete Bus Rapid Transit, Swat Expressway and other projects, he deplored.

“The provincial budget was spent on staging sit-ins in Islamabad,” he lamented and added that the PTI had introduced indecency in politics.

He said that the PTI leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak did nothing for the welfare of the Pakhtuns and the terrorism-hit province.

He said that after coming into power, ANP would establish university in Nowshera.

“ANP in its previous government had undertaken record development projects and established numerous schools, colleges and nine universities in the province,” he added.

Zahid Khan and others along with their relatives and friends announced joining ANP on the occasion.