Bannu police register FIR of terror attack

BANNU: The police on Saturday registered first information report (FIR) of the attack on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani’s election rally wherein four people were martyred while several sustained injuries.

Unidentified militants had planted improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle, which was parked some 50 metres away from the rally’s venue in Huwaid bazaar, officials said.

The police had included terrorism and other sections in the FIR.

PTI rally in Bannu postponed: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to postpone the July 16 rally in Bannu.

PTI chief Imran Khan had to address the gathering.

In a statement, Imran Khan’s election campaign in-charge Mattiullah Khan said that public gathering at Bannu Sports Complex was cancelled due to security reasons.