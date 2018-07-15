CM promises level-playing field for all parties

Af APP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan Saturday said the government was striving to provide level-playing field to all political parties to continue election campaign in order to ensure free and fair election.

This he said while addressing a media briefing soon after attending a meeting of political leaders from various parties here.

Flanked by different parties leaders including Gul Naseeb of JUI, Professor Ibrahim of Jaamat-e-Islami, Aysha Gulalai of PTIG, Maulana Yousaf Shah of JUI (S) etc, Dost Muhammad Khan said conducting free, fair and transparent election was a big challenge, which will be accomplished with collective efforts of all.

He said, “Our mandate was to conduct free, fair, transparent and imperial election for which all-out efforts and resources will be utilised.”

He said the aim and objective of the meeting was actually to brief them about the code of conduct set up by the Election Commissioner of Pakistan.