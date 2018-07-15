Groenewegen crushes rivals to take second stage

AMIENS, France: Dutch ace Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to a second straight win on stage eight of the Tour de France on Saturday, edging Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria only for the second and third-placed riders to be disqualified for being too physical.

Fourth-placed Peter Sagan was moved up to second with fifth-placed John Degenkolb promoted to third after a thrilling but rough sprint.

Overall leader Greg Van Avermaet of BMC held on to the yellow jersey for a sixth day and most of the other leading contenders, including Chris Froome, Romain Bardet, Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte came home safely in the peloton.

Two riders who had a tough time of it were Dan Martin and Julian Alaphilippe, after a mass fall 17km from the line.

Martin of UAE Team Emirates lost around a minute to his title rivals. After the fall Martin, who won stage six on Thursday at the Mur-de-Bretagne, was bleeding from the elbow and had a ripped hole showing blood on his back. Quick-Step’s Alaphilippe crossed the line with Martin, wincing in pain as he rode.