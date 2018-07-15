Sarri appointed new Chelsea manager

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri has succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager on a three-year deal, the club announced on Saturday.

The 59-year-old former Napoli head coach becomes Roman Abramovich’s ninth full-time manager in his 15 years as owner less than 24 hours after Conte parted company with the club he led to a league and FA Cup title.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea.”