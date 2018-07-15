Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Call for blood donation

The Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) directed blood banks on Saturday to set up blood donation camps within the next 24 hours. It urged the people of Karachi to come forward and donate blood for people injured in the Mastung bomb blast.

At least 131 people, including a candidate of the Balochistan Awami Party, were killed, and around 150 injured when the bomb blast occurred at an election gathering in Mastung on Friday. The victims were taken to various hospitals in Quetta, but due to the excessive loss of blood, the hospitals faced difficulties in arranging blood transfusions. As many as 1,000 bags of blood would be dispatched to Quetta in the next 48 hours.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar