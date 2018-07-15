Call for blood donation

The Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) directed blood banks on Saturday to set up blood donation camps within the next 24 hours. It urged the people of Karachi to come forward and donate blood for people injured in the Mastung bomb blast.

At least 131 people, including a candidate of the Balochistan Awami Party, were killed, and around 150 injured when the bomb blast occurred at an election gathering in Mastung on Friday. The victims were taken to various hospitals in Quetta, but due to the excessive loss of blood, the hospitals faced difficulties in arranging blood transfusions. As many as 1,000 bags of blood would be dispatched to Quetta in the next 48 hours.