Police raid bishops over abuse allegations

SANTIAGO: Chilean authorities on Friday seized documents and computers in raids targeting the Catholic church in the cities of Temuco and Villarrica amid a pedophilia scandal that has gripped the country, judicial sources said. Local media reported the investigation began on June 19 following allegations of sexual abuse against five clergy members. The operations took place after the bishops of those cities refused to hand over information requested by prosecutors. The raids came after prominent Chilean Catholic priest Oscar Munoz, who was vice-chancellor and then chancellor in the archdiocese of Santiago, was detained over allegations that he sexually abused and raped seven children.