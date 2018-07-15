Groenewegen wins yet another TdF stage

AMIENS, France: Dutch ace Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to a second straight win on stage eight of the Tour de France (TdF) on Saturday as second and third Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria were disqualified for elbowing and headbutting at 70km/h.

Fourth-placed Peter Sagan inherited second with fifth-placed John Degenkolb promoted to third after a thrilling but rough and tumble sprint.

Overall leader Greg Van Avermaet of BMC held on to the yellow jersey for a sixth day but after a mass fall held up around half the peloton 17km from the line Ireland’s Dan Martin trailed home 1min 16sec off the winner bleeding at the elbow and with his Tour hopes severely dented.

“I’m going to try and ride tomorrow but obviously it’s going to be very sore,” said Martin at his UAE Team Emirates bus.

“When the doctor took off the bandage he went oooh! When you hear a doctor say that you know it’s no good,” he said. “It hurts and I’m in shock.” Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe, who started the day in fourth overall was also caught in the fall and appeared to be in severe discomfort in his saddle. Most of the other leading contenders, including Chris Froome, Romain Bardet, Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte came home safely in the peloton.