Judoka Qaisar wins bronze in Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD: Qaisar Khan won bronze medal in Hong Kong Cadets Asian Cup 2018 following a close defeat against Hungarian Judoka, VEG, Zsombor in the semi-finals.

Qaisar performed well until semi-final but unfortunately lost to world No 8 ranked player.

In quarter-final Qaisar was against Chinese Taipei’s Judoka LIN, Sheng-Kai, world ranker 13. Qaisar qualified for semi-finals by defeating him by Ippon too.

Qaisar’s clash for bronze medal was against Iranian Judoka, Shojaei Bakhtiyari Abolfazl, world ranker No 18. Qaisar defeated him by Ippon and got bronze medal.