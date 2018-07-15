Anderson’s tall story becomes epic tale

LONDON: Kevin Anderson stands out at 6ft 8ins (2.02m) and on Sunday he’ll stand even taller when he becomes the first South African man in 97 years to play in the Wimbledon final.

Big in stature, the 32-year-old has also had to develop a thick skin.

Born in Johannesburg, but a long-time resident of the United States, Anderson is his country’s leading tennis player by a country mile.

After a successful college stint in the US at the University of Illinois, Anderson’s professional career has been one of peaks and troughs.

But having reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open last year — where he lost to Rafael Nadal — at the 32nd attempt, he is a poster boy for perseverance.

Should he triumph in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, he’d be the first South African champion at a Slam since Johan Kriek at the 1981 Australian Open.

Nobody can doubt that he has the guts.

On Friday, he defeated John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 in the second longest Grand Slam match ever played.

It made him the first South African man since Brian Norton in 1921 to reach the Wimbledon final.

Anderson has four career titles — on home ground at Johannesburg in 2011, Delray Beach in 2012, Winston-Salem two years ago and in New York this year.

But it has not been an easy road for a man who has faced death threats as well as being labelled a traitor for his less-than enthusiastic commitment to the Davis Cup.