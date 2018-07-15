Sun July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018

No to child marriages

Bringing an end to the practice of child marriage is one of the sustainable development goals of the UN. To achieve the targeted pace of development, child marriage must be eradicated from the world by 2025. The current statistics of 12 million girls getting married before the age of 18 are stark reminder of the long way the initiatives and the efforts against child marriage have to go. The biggest problem which people have to face while putting an end to child marriages is to change the mindset of people who do not want to do away with old customs. Many people believe in the importance of underage marriages to keep their social structure intact. But they are unaware of the long-term effects of the practice that is not limited to constrained economic growth, but also higher infant mortality rate, poor health and stunted growth of children born to young mothers. It is only if the laws against child marriage are strictly implemented that the practice will be put to an end in the times to come.

Noor MN ( Turbat )

