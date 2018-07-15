Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Build Pakistan

We often raise slogans against corruption and vow to fight against this menace. But we don’t ask the authorities concerned to hold those people accountable who are doing corruption at small levels. For example, adding water in milk is corruption, changing the date of expiry on products is corruption and not showing up on job and enjoying the benefit of a full salary is corruption. When are we going to speak up against such practices? If we want to see a corruption-free Pakistan, we must take action against such wrongdoings.

Tahir Akhtar ( Rawalpindi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar