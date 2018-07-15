Build Pakistan

We often raise slogans against corruption and vow to fight against this menace. But we don’t ask the authorities concerned to hold those people accountable who are doing corruption at small levels. For example, adding water in milk is corruption, changing the date of expiry on products is corruption and not showing up on job and enjoying the benefit of a full salary is corruption. When are we going to speak up against such practices? If we want to see a corruption-free Pakistan, we must take action against such wrongdoings.

Tahir Akhtar ( Rawalpindi )