Going green

Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of climate change. Pakistan is signatory to 14 international treaties, convention and protocols relating to environmental protection and climate change. The country’s natural forests are under persistent threat of depletion due to erratic climatic changes and high demand of wood. It is worth mentioning that in the past decade, recurrent spells of extreme weather such as floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, cyclones and heatwaves have taken a heavy toll on both life and property of people.

The extreme weather conditions have also had devastating effects on the country’s economic growth. The 2010 flood caused damage worth around $10 billion. It is heartening to note that the federal government has launched a six-year-long, Rs3.652 billion Green Pakistan Initiative and set targets for the plantation of trees during spring and monsoon seasons. There is a need to focus on the provinces having less forest area. In addition, awareness campaigns should be initiated to educate people about what should be done to combat climate change.

Khan Faraz ( Peshawar )