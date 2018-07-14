PPP protests stopping Bilawal’s plane

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Friday protested against the caretaker government for stopping the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s airplane from taking off from Lahore to Peshawar.

In a statement, he said instead of giving fool-proof security to Bilawal, the caretaker government was hindering his election campaign. “Permission was given to the airplane of “Ladla” (Imran Khan) to take off from the Lahore airport just minutes before the PPP chairman’s airplane was scheduled to take off for Peshawar but it was not allowed,” he said.

Bukhari said Bilawal was forced to proceed to Peshawar by road. He said the impartiality of caretaker government was under question.

He said Bilawal was stopped in Bahawalpur and Multan and now he was stopped from going to Peshawar by air.

He said the caretaker government had proved to be totally biased, as it was facilitating Imran Khan and stopping other parties from campaigning.

Later on, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a Twitter message, “While PM select was allowed to fly, our permission was canceled shortly afterwards. After having been on the road for 2hrs I am told permission is now granted. Bizarre! Plan on getting to Peshawar come what may.”