Notices to DC, others in graveyard case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to deputy commissioner and others on a petition against occupation of a Christian community’s graveyard in the Batapur area by the family of a renowned businessman for agriculture purpose.

Manzoor Masih filed the petition pleading that the Christian community had been living in the area for decades as ancestors were also buried in this graveyard. He said about 100 years ago a piece of land consisting about 11 kanal, 16 marla at Mouza Khairay, Batapur, was allotted to the Christian community for graveyard, where the community had been burying their ancestors for decades.

The petitioner submitted that the graveyard land had been illegally occupied by the family of a renowned businessman for agriculture purposes depriving the Christian community of their right.

The petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued that state was responsible for ensuring the fundamental rights and their enforcement, especially Article (s) 25 & 36 of the Constitution. He said the Constitution ensured protection of minorities, promotion of social justice and eradication of social evils and also the promotion of social and economic well-being of the people but the government was reluctant to enforce these rights.

He asked the court to direct the respondent authorities to get retrieved the land of the Christian graveyard and restore it to its original condition. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi issued notices to the deputy commissioner, secretary local government, Lahore Development Authority and others for July 16.