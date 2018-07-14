ANP leaders visit homes of suicide bombing victims

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) leaders visited the houses of the victims of the suicide attack at Yakatoot in Peshawar to offer condolence over the loss of precious lives in the terror incident.

ANP Senior VC Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti along with other party leaders of the district chapter visited the homes of the victims. Ghulam Ahmed Bilour paid tributes to the victims, saying that terrorists had become active to frighten the ANP. However, he announced that his party would not bow to these tactics.

Ameer Haider Hoti said the ANP would not succumb to the pressure despite martyrdom of Haroon Bilour and other workers. He said his party would not leave the field open and make more efforts to win the election and work for the restoration of peace in KP.