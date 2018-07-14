Series of training sessions to ensure maximum turnout of voters

Islamabad: Public welfare organisations including ‘Asia Foundation’ and ‘Aanchal’ in collaboration have initiated series of training camps aimed to maximise voting turn out and to ensure zero rejection of votes for women and young voters in the forthcoming general elections 2018. Training sessions were being held in different areas to facilitate young voters.

A representatives of Election Commission of Pakistan, along with young voters, women members of the community participated in the training exercise. On the occasion Zeeshan Sarshar, chairman, ‘Aanchal’ Social Welfare Organisation apprised the participants about electoral rules and importance of casting vote and relevant requirements.

Consultant Syed Atif supervised a mock exercise of vote casting during which the participants were made to form queue and put their respective paper into the ballot box after passing through the process of attestation by polling officer and assistant presiding officers.