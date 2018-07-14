Sat July 14, 2018
July 14, 2018

Lights out

This is to draw the attention of the Wapda authorities to the prolonged power outages. It has been noticed that even minor faults would lead to the power outages of minimum 10 hours. Recently, a minor fault in the transformer in Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi resulted in the power shutdown of 20 hours.

Residents are unable to understand why the repair work is not carried out in a timely manner. Ideally, the customer complaint department should run for 24 hours so that all complaints are entertained at the earliest.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi

