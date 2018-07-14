Growing population

On Wednesday (July 11), World Population Day was marked globally to stress on the need to control population growth. At present, the world’s population stands at around 7.6 billion. If it is not controlled in an effective manner, it will likely pose serious socio-economic problems all over the world. Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world with the population of almost 208 million. In addition, the annual population growth rate of the country stands at 1.9 percent that is highest growth rate in South Asia.

Overpopulation hampers economic development and gives rise to social issues including poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and gender inequality. Effective policies must be devised in order to deal with the issue of over population. It is time the higher authorities acted before it is too late.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu