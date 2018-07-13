Afforestation stressed in provinces with little forest cover

We need to focus on the afforestation of the provinces with little forest cover through more investments and better involvement of institutions and students, said climate change minister Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday.

He was addressing an interministerial meeting on the monsoon tree plantation campaign here. The participants approved the minutes of the last such meeting and reviewed the spring plantation. According to officials, Punjab set the target of planting 12 million saplings, planted 16.8 million and the sapling survival rate was 80 per cent.

Khyber Pukhtunkhawa's target was 52 million, plantation 30.1 million and survival rate 82 per cent, Balochistan’s target 1.5 million, plantation 1.37 million and survival rate 92 per cent, Fata's target 5.24 million, plantation 5.33 million and survival rate 85 per cent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's target 9.80 million, plantation 13.37 million and survival rate 70 per cent, the International Union of Conservation of Nature target of 0.50 million, plantation 0.708 million and survival rate 80 per cent, Pakistan Ordinance Factory target 0.50 million, plantation 0.708 million and survival rate 79 per cent, and Ministry of Defence target of one million, plantation 0.7 million and survival rate 70 per cent. All provinces and federating units updated the participants about their monsoon plantation targets. The total target for monsoon plantation 2018 is 47.14 million.

Under the Green Pakistan Programme, plantation will be done in addition to these targets as well. The representative of Sindh government told participants that they made a world record in month of April by making the largest mangrove plantation in one day. Climate change secretary Khizer Hayat Khan said a summary had been prepared for inauguration of the monsoon tree plantation by the prime minister.

Then Monsoon plantation will be commenced at National level including armed forces, police and civil armed services, local bodies, corporations, municipalities, autonomous bodies, jails, educational institutions. In the end a presentation was given by Dr. Abdur Rehman on impact of Invasive Alien Species.

Some alien species are parthenium, Lantana Camara, Paper Mulberry, Mesquito having harmful effects on human health, agriculture and biodiversity. The meeting was attended by representatives of forest and wildlife departments of government of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Fata, Gilgit- Baltistan, National Highways Authority, Ministry of Defense, IUCN,CABI and officers of Ministry of Climate Change and Green Pakistan Programme.