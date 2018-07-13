CEC asks CMs not to ‘harass’ political workers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Thursday wrote to the four chief ministers not to obstruct poll campaigns or let anyone do so.

The Election Commission of Pakistan took cognizance of some media reports that different political parties' workers were allegedly being harassed during poll-related activities. In this backdrop, the CEC had written letters to the provincial chief ministers saying that the general election takes places after every five years and that if, while remaining within the code of conduct, an election campaign is carried out, then it should be duly respected.

The CEC advised and cautioned the chief ministers that there should be no obstruction in a poll campaign and none be allowed to do so also. Political parties and contesting candidates should conduct their election campaigns peacefully, keeping in view the code of conduct.