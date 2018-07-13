Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP denies threats given to CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Thursday it had called for provision of fool-proof security to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan and his family.

“Provision of fool-proof security to the chief election commissioner and his family has been called for in the context of given security situation and Peshawar blast,” said an ECP spokesperson here.

Referring to some media reports, he explained that the the CEC had not received any security threats. He urged the media desist from running such reports.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar