ECP denies threats given to CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Thursday it had called for provision of fool-proof security to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan and his family.

“Provision of fool-proof security to the chief election commissioner and his family has been called for in the context of given security situation and Peshawar blast,” said an ECP spokesperson here.

Referring to some media reports, he explained that the the CEC had not received any security threats. He urged the media desist from running such reports.