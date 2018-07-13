SC directs media campaign for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Information Ministry and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ensure an efficient media campaign for the fund announced by Supreme Court of Pakistan for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams for raising public awareness.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar passed this order while hearing a petition. The court said that branches of all banks across the country receiving such deposits shall prominently display banners on their entry points stating that donations and contributions are being received in these branches for the construction of dams.

The order said that donations can be made at all branches of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all Treasury Offices and branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as other banks including microfinance banks.

It said that such donations can be made in the form of cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts and prize bonds deposited either at the counters or through online transfers. The banks receiving such donations shall provide duly stamped signed receipts acknowledging receipt of the donations.

It said that an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) Number has also been allocated to facilitate receipt of online donations and contributions in the fund through internet banking and ATMs. This IBAN shall be displayed on the websites of the SBP and the SC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been directed to issue appropriate directions to the Pakistani Missions abroad in consultation with the SBP for receiving donations or contributions and transmission of the amounts received by them to the designated account of the fund with the SBP.