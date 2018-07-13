Farhatullah hails IHC verdict on enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar Thursday said that the Islamabad high court verdict on Wednesday in the case of missing persons is bold and imaginative and a milestone in the decades long struggle to trace the mysteriously disappeared. It gives some solace to victims' families and bring to justice the perpetrators of crime that must be hailed by all.

In a reaction to the IHC verdict, former Senator Farhatullah Babar said the verdict should embolden political parties, Parliament, civil society, the Commission on Enforced Disappearances and the police to take the bull by the horns. “It is hoped that the verdict will convey a stern and appropriate message to the perpetrators of the crime that "enough is enough", he said.