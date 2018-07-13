‘Jet engine’ sound, tremors send Afghan villagers fleeing deadly landslide

KHENJ DISTRICT, Afghanistan: As the ground shook and a sound like a “jet engine” rumbled through the valley, villagers in remote northeastern Afghanistan ran for their lives, minutes before a landslide buried their homes under tonnes of mud and water.

At least 10 people were killed when the landslide struck several villages in Panjshir, a mountainous province north of Kabul, in the early hours of Thursday, destroying hundreds of houses, shops, mosques and cars. Most people appear to have had enough time to escape to higher ground after they were roused from their sleep by warning gunshots fired into the air after the landslide triggered quake-like tremors as it roared down the mountain.