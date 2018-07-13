Mansehra closes schools functioning in hot weather

MANSEHRA: The district administration has closed down several schools running in the hot weather here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Khuram Rehman Jadoon along with Assistant Education Officer Sarfaraz Khan paid a surprise visit to private schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs.

The official forcibly closed Peace School and College, Taimeer-e-Nao Public School, Al Quran Beacon School and College and Iqra Public School, which had not announced summer vacations.

Jadoon told reporters that the action was launched on written complaints of parents and schoolchildren, who sought legal action against the schools that have been open in hot weather. Jadoon said that action was also launched against the schools, which lacked appropriate security measures.