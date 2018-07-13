KMU issues instructions to students for July 15 ETEA test

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Directorate of Academics and Admissions issued instructions for the facilitation of students appearing in the Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Entrance test for admissions to Medical & Dental Colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday (July 15).

The test will be conducted simultaneously at the Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Haripur University, Haripur, Grassy Ground at Saidu Sharif in Swat, Gomal Medical College new building, opposite Dera Township in Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University, Garden Campus Near Sheikh Maltoon Township Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University at Chakdara in Lower Dir.

Directorate of Academics & Admissions instructed the students to bring admit card along with fresh picture pasted on it or else they will not be allowed to sit in the test. Students were warned not to bring books, calculators, cell phones, smart watches, Jewelry, laptops, cameras and other electronic and those items which could help them unfairly in the examination.

The candidates were directed to reach respective centres in the morning at 6 am to avoid the rush and participate well in time.

The gates of the test centres will be closed at 8:30 am and no candidate would be allowed to enter the test Centre later. Students were asked to bring town clipboards and black pointers with them. Parents were advised to prefer to pick and drop wards instead of parking vehicles on the roads to avoid traffic rush. In case of any problem, candidates were directed to contact relevant staff at the stage or helping desk at the entry points of the test centres.

Students were advised to follow the given details of centres and roll numbers:

The candidates from Roll No. 00001 to 10,000 will appear at the Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar. Those with Roll No 20001 to 25402 will appear at Haripur University centre, Haripur.

The students having Roll No 30001 to 35405 will appear at Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif in Swat. Those from Roll No 40001 to 43772 will appear at Gomal Medical College new building opposite Dhera Township D.I Khan.

The students from Roll No 50001 to 56790 will appear at Abdul Wali Khan University, Garden Campus, near Sheikh Maltoon Township in Mardan.

Those having Roll No. 60001 to 63250 will appear at Cadet College Kohat and candidates having Roll No 70001 to 73435 will appear at Malakand University in Chakdara, Lower Dir.